Should you bet on Radim Zohorna to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

  • In three of 11 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Zohorna has zero points on the power play.
  • Zohorna's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

