On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Trey Fix-Wolansky going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Trey Fix-Wolansky score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fix-Wolansky 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of nine games last season, Fix-Wolansky scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Fix-Wolansky produced zero points on the power play last season.

Fix-Wolansky averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, giving up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Capitals secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

