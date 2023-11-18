On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Vinnie Hinostroza going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Hinostroza has no points on the power play.

Hinostroza averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.