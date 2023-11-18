The college football season continues into Week 12, which includes five games involving teams from the NEC. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the piece below.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacred Heart Pioneers at UConn Huskies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 UConn+ (Live stream on Fubo) Post Eagles at Wagner Seahawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NEC Front Row Duquesne Dukes at Merrimack Warriors 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NEC Front Row Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NEC Front Row LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NEC Front Row

