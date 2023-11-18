Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Trying to find information on the best bets in Sun Belt action in Week 12? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Georgia State vs. LSU matchup, and picking Troy (-15.5) over Louisiana against the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games, as well as other options to parlay, in the article below.
Best Week 12 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Troy -15.5 vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 23.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: James Madison -9 vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at James Madison Dukes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 15.1 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Coastal Carolina -3.5 vs. Army
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 9.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 Sun Belt Total Bets
Under 72.5 - Georgia State vs. LSU
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 63.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Under 62.5 - UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 56.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 12 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|10-0 (6-0 Sun Belt)
|34.3 / 18.2
|433.2 / 324.8
|Troy
|8-2 (5-1 Sun Belt)
|29.0 / 15.9
|427.9 / 296.9
|Coastal Carolina
|7-3 (5-2 Sun Belt)
|30.1 / 21.2
|436.3 / 371.4
|Appalachian State
|6-4 (4-2 Sun Belt)
|34.8 / 27.0
|456.3 / 388.7
|Georgia Southern
|6-4 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|32.7 / 28.0
|435.4 / 391.9
|Old Dominion
|4-6 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|23.0 / 27.4
|355.0 / 398.0
|Texas State
|6-4 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|34.9 / 28.5
|454.4 / 400.9
|Arkansas State
|5-5 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|23.5 / 30.8
|371.4 / 431.4
|South Alabama
|5-5 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|29.9 / 21.1
|423.0 / 323.7
|Georgia State
|6-4 (3-4 Sun Belt)
|27.1 / 28.8
|380.9 / 428.8
|Marshall
|5-5 (2-4 Sun Belt)
|24.4 / 28.9
|360.2 / 382.0
|Louisiana
|5-5 (2-4 Sun Belt)
|31.1 / 28.6
|404.4 / 387.2
|Southern Miss
|3-7 (2-5 Sun Belt)
|24.1 / 35.3
|370.7 / 414.1
|UL Monroe
|2-8 (0-7 Sun Belt)
|18.4 / 33.2
|335.7 / 439.2
