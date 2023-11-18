Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 12 college football schedule includes nine games involving teams from the Sun Belt. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|SEC Network+
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at James Madison Dukes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas State Bobcats at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Marshall Thundering Herd at South Alabama Jaguars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Georgia Southern Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
