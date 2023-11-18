College football Week 12 action includes two games with UAC teams. Check out the article below to get up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M

Week 12 UAC Results

Texas A&M 38 Abilene Christian 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-41.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

Texas A&M Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen Henderson (16-for-23, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Rueben Owens (18 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Muhsin Muhammad III (7 TAR, 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Abilene Christian Leaders

  • Passing: Maverick McIvor (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jay'Veon Sunday (18 ATT, 87 YDS)
  • Receiving: Blayne Taylor (14 TAR, 7 REC, 77 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&MAbilene Christian
448Total Yards242
273Passing Yards149
175Rushing Yards93
1Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 12 UAC Games

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Utah Tech Trailblazers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Greater Zion Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

