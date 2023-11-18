Based on our computer model, the West Virginia Mountaineers will defeat the Cincinnati Bearcats when the two teams come together at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 2:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-6.5) Under (54.5) West Virginia 34, Cincinnati 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on West Virginia vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread is 5-4-0.

West Virginia has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Mountaineers games so far this season, six have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in West Virginia games this season.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bearcats have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Bearcats have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Cincinnati is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Five of the Bearcats' nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

Cincinnati games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.9 points, 2.6 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mountaineers vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 30.3 27.8 32.8 18.2 27.8 37.4 Cincinnati 25.2 26.9 26.8 25.7 22.8 28.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.