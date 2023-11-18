West Virginia vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4) are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team has a tough rushing attack, with the Mountaineers eighth in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats fifth. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-6.5)
|54.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-6.5)
|54.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- West Virginia is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Cincinnati has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.