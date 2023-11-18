The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4), who have college football's seventh-ranked running game, meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7) and their fifth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

West Virginia is compiling 30.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 46th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 83rd, giving up 27.8 points per contest. Cincinnati ranks 81st in the FBS with 25.2 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 74th with 26.9 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

West Virginia vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -6.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -275 +220

West Virginia Recent Performance

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Mountaineers, who rank -12-worst in total offense (449 yards per game) and eighth-worst in total defense (461.3 yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

Although the Mountaineers rank -53-worst in scoring defense over the last three games (31.3 points allowed), they've been better offensively with 32.7 points per game (66th-ranked).

Over the last three games, West Virginia ranks -43-worst in passing offense (183 passing yards per game) and -108-worst in passing defense (302.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, the Mountaineers have a top-25 run offense, ranking sixth-best with 266 rushing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as they've surrendered 159 rushing yards per game (-15-worst) over the previous three games.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, West Virginia has hit the over twice.

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, West Virginia has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

West Virginia has gone over in six of its nine games with a set total (66.7%).

West Virginia has been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 1-2 in those games.

West Virginia has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 1,699 passing yards for West Virginia, completing 51% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 451 rushing yards (45.1 ypg) on 86 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 755 yards on 161 carries while finding paydirt 10 times as a runner.

Jahiem White has racked up 455 yards on 59 carries, scoring two times.

Devin Carter has hauled in 26 receptions for 481 yards (48.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 311 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kole Taylor has been the target of 48 passes and racked up 26 catches for 308 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Jared Bartlett has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also picking up three TFL and 29 tackles.

West Virginia's tackle leader, Lee Kpogba, has 60 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Beanie Bishop leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 44 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

