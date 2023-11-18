Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Chinakhov stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (five shots).
- Chinakhov has zero points on the power play.
- Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.