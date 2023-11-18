Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Zachary Werenski to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (two shots).
- Werenski has no points on the power play.
- Werenski averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:50
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|25:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:24
|Home
|L 2-0
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
