Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Capital One Arena. Considering a wager on Werenski? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Werenski has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Werenski has scored a goal in one of 15 games this year.

Werenski has a point in nine of 15 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In nine of 15 games this year, Werenski has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Werenski Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 1 10 Points 0 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

