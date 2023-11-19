Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 19
As they get ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (9-7-1) on Sunday, November 19 at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 5:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Felix Sandstrom
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Columbus has conceded 60 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in the league.
- Their -14 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 55 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+5) ranks 12th in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flyers (-150)
|Blue Jackets (+125)
|6.5
