Sportsbooks expect a close game between AFC North opponents when the Cleveland Browns (6-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 1-point underdogs. An over/under of 33.5 points has been set for this game.

The Browns' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Steelers. The Steelers' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Browns.

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV Info: CBS

Cleveland's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

The Browns have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point favorite or more this season.

Cleveland games have gone over the point total on four of nine occasions (44.4%).

Pittsburgh is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Steelers' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or greater is 4-2.

Pittsburgh has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.

