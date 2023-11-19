David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Njoku's stats on this page.

Rep David Njoku and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Njoku has been targeted 54 times and has 38 catches for 377 yards (9.9 per reception) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Njoku's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 41 Rec; 715 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs David Bell (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 54 38 377 315 2 9.9

Njoku Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.