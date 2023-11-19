David Njoku will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Njoku's 38 grabs (on 54 total targets) have led to 377 yards receiving (and an average of 41.9 per game) and two scores.

Njoku vs. the Steelers

Njoku vs the Steelers (since 2021): 5 GP / 49.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 49.2 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The Steelers yield 248.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Steelers have allowed 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 12th among NFL defenses.

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Njoku Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this year, Njoku has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Njoku has received 17.6% of his team's 306 passing attempts this season (54 targets).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (89th in NFL play), picking up 377 yards on 54 passes thrown his way.

Njoku has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 34.5% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 4 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

