Elijah Moore will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore has caught 34 balls (on 57 targets) for 314 yards (34.9 per game) and one score this season.

Moore vs. the Steelers

Moore vs the Steelers (since 2021): 2 GP / 44.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 44.5 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Steelers allow 248.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Steelers have allowed 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 12th in NFL play.

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this season.

Moore has 18.6% of his team's target share (57 targets on 306 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 57 times, averaging 5.5 yards per target (121st in NFL).

Moore, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Moore (five red zone targets) has been targeted 17.2% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

