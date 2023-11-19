Penguins vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 19
The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Golden Knights were defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 38 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (17.9%).
Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Sunday's game.
Penguins vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have a 1-0-1 record in overtime matchups this season and an 8-8 overall record.
- Pittsburgh has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.
- This season the Penguins scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Pittsburgh has two points (1-5-0) in six games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Penguins have earned 14 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.
- Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).
- The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Penguins finished 3-2-0 in those matchups (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|8th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|3.44
|11th
|4th
|2.44
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|10th
|14th
|31.4
|Shots
|34.1
|3rd
|13th
|30.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|13th
|9th
|24.19%
|Power Play %
|15.91%
|25th
|11th
|84.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|84%
|12th
Penguins vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
