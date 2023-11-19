Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford has a good matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are conceding the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 131.2 per game.

On the ground, Ford has piled up a team-best 532 yards (59.1 ypg) on 124 carries. He's scored two rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, Ford has tacked on 21 catches for 141 yards while scoring two touchdowns.

Ford vs. the Steelers

Ford vs the Steelers (since 2021): 3 GP / 35.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 35.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Steelers during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Steelers have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The 131.2 rushing yards per game given up by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Steelers have totaled five touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Steelers' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-111)

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (42.9%) out of seven opportunities.

The Browns have passed 49.4% of the time and run 50.6% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 314 rushes this season. He's taken 124 of those carries (39.5%).

Ford has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 22.2% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has four carries in the red zone (13.3% of his team's 30 red zone rushes).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Ford Receiving Insights

Ford, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this season.

Ford has 9.5% of his team's target share (29 targets on 306 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.9 yards per target (130th in league play), picking up 141 yards on 29 passes thrown his way.

In two of nine games this year, Ford has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Ford (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.9% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 17 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

