Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards in the league, 131.2 per game.

In the ground game, Hunt has carried the rock 70 times for 228 yards (32.6 ypg). He has scored six rushing TDs. And Hunt has added six receptions for 58 yards (8.3 ypg).

Hunt vs. the Steelers

Hunt vs the Steelers (since 2021): 2 GP / 30 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Steelers during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Steelers this season.

The Steelers allow 131.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Steelers have surrendered five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks eighth among NFL defenses.

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Hunt Rushing Insights

So far this season, Hunt has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

The Browns, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.4% of the time while running 50.6%.

He has handled 22.3% of his team's 314 rushing attempts this season (70).

Hunt has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in five games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has six total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

He has 14 red zone carries for 46.7% of the team share (his team runs on 50.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-111)

Hunt Receiving Insights

Hunt has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in six games this season.

Hunt has 2.9% of his team's target share (nine targets on 306 passing attempts).

He has been targeted nine times this season, averaging 6.4 yards per target.

Having played seven games this year, Hunt has not tallied a TD reception.

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

