Will Marquise Goodwin Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Goodwin's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, Goodwin has been targeted 11 times, with season stats of 10 yards on three receptions (3.3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has four carries for 33 yards.
Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/rest): 38 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 41 Rec; 715 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- David Bell (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Goodwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|3
|10
|9
|0
|3.3
Goodwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|0
