The Utah State Aggies (2-1) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Marshall matchup.

Marshall vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marshall vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-3.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-3.5) 154.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marshall vs. Utah State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marshall covered 18 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Utah State put together a 20-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Aggies and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

