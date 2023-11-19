Entering a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2), the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 at PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins have 55 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.

Pittsburgh has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 46 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the league.

With a goal differential of +9, they are ninth-best in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas has scored the second-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.6 per game).

Their +20 goal differential is third-best in the league.

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Penguins (-105) 6.5

