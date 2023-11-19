Penguins vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 19
Entering a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2), the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 at PPG Paints Arena.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Penguins vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins have 55 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 46 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +9, they are ninth-best in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- Vegas has scored the second-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.6 per game).
- Their +20 goal differential is third-best in the league.
Penguins vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Penguins (-105)
|6.5
