Sunday's NHL slate features a projected tight contest between the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Golden Knights are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Penguins (-105) in the game, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

In eight games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 10 of their 15 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Penguins have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Vegas is 10-5 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has five games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 3-2 in those contests.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-6 5-5-0 6.2 3.40 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.40 2.40 9 27.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 5-4-1 6.7 3.80 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.80 2.50 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

