How to Watch Marshall vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida International Panthers (1-4) go up against the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Marshall vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Marshall Stats Insights
- The Thundering Herd shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
- Marshall went 20-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 292nd.
- The Thundering Herd's 81.8 points per game last year were 6.7 more points than the 75.1 the Panthers gave up to opponents.
- Marshall put together a 20-3 record last season in games it scored more than 75.1 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.4.
- The Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.
- At home, Marshall drained 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Marshall's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%) as well.
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Queens
|W 89-73
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/10/2023
|Radford
|L 66-62
|Colonial Hall
|11/19/2023
|Utah State
|L 83-60
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Florida International
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
