The Florida International Panthers (1-4) go up against the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Marshall Stats Insights

  • The Thundering Herd shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
  • Marshall went 20-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 292nd.
  • The Thundering Herd's 81.8 points per game last year were 6.7 more points than the 75.1 the Panthers gave up to opponents.
  • Marshall put together a 20-3 record last season in games it scored more than 75.1 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.4.
  • The Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.
  • At home, Marshall drained 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Marshall's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%) as well.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Queens W 89-73 Cam Henderson Center
11/10/2023 Radford L 66-62 Colonial Hall
11/19/2023 Utah State L 83-60 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Florida International - John Gray Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) - Cam Henderson Center

