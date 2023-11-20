Monday's game features the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) and the Florida International Panthers (1-4) squaring off at John Gray Gymnasium (on November 20) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-73 victory for Marshall, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no line set.

Marshall vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Marshall vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 76, Florida International 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-3.1)

Marshall (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Marshall Performance Insights

Marshall was led by its offense last year, as it ranked seventh-best in college basketball by scoring 81.8 points per game. It ranked 217th in college basketball in points allowed (71.3 per contest).

The Thundering Herd ranked 26th in college basketball with 35.2 rebounds per contest, but they allowed 35 rebounds per game, which ranked seventh-worst in college basketball.

Marshall was one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 17.5 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

Last season the Thundering Herd averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (39th-ranked).

With 8.3 treys per game, the Thundering Herd were 74th in the country. They owned a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 199th in college basketball.

With 6.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Marshall ranked 140th in college basketball. It gave up a 32% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 73rd in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Marshall last season, 63.2% of them were two-pointers (73.2% of the team's made baskets) and 36.8% were threes (26.8%).

