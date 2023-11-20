How to Watch West Virginia vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
West Virginia vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mountaineers ranked 60th.
- The Mountaineers' 76.0 points per game last year were only 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed.
- When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, West Virginia went 14-3.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, West Virginia averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).
- The Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
- At home, West Virginia drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|WVU Coliseum
