The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. West Virginia matchup.

West Virginia vs. SMU Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

West Virginia vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-3.5) 143.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-3.5) 142.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. SMU Betting Trends (2022-23)

West Virginia put together a 17-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Mountaineers were an underdog by 3.5 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

SMU put together an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.

The Mustangs and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 West Virginia is 48th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 140th, a difference of 92 spots.

West Virginia has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

