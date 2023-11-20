West Virginia vs. SMU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. West Virginia matchup.
West Virginia vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
West Virginia vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-3.5)
|143.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|SMU (-3.5)
|142.5
|-164
|+136
West Virginia vs. SMU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- West Virginia put together a 17-15-0 ATS record last season.
- The Mountaineers were an underdog by 3.5 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- SMU put together an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.
- The Mustangs and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- West Virginia is 48th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 140th, a difference of 92 spots.
- West Virginia has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
