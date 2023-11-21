The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 118 - Cavaliers 109

Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 7.5)

76ers (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-9.4)

76ers (-9.4) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The 76ers have covered the spread more often than the Cavaliers this year, putting up an ATS record of 10-3-0, compared to the 5-8-0 record of the Cavs.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Philadelphia does it more often (61.5% of the time) than Cleveland (53.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 9-1, a better tally than the Cavaliers have put up (3-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are 20th in the league in points scored (111.2 per game) and 11th in points allowed (111).

At 44.3 rebounds per game and 44.2 rebounds conceded, Cleveland is 13th and 16th in the NBA, respectively.

The Cavaliers are 25th in the league in assists (24.2 per game) in 2023-24.

Cleveland commits 13.4 turnovers per game and force 14.2 per game, ranking 12th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.3 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

