Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs on TNT and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-7.5
|219.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score above 219.5 points.
- Cleveland's average game total this season has been 222.2, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Cleveland has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
- Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|10
|76.9%
|120.5
|231.7
|111.5
|222.5
|225.9
|Cavaliers
|7
|53.8%
|111.2
|231.7
|111
|222.5
|220.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 2-4-0 record) than on the road (.429, 3-4-0).
- The Cavaliers' 111.2 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up.
- Cleveland has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|5-8
|0-0
|7-6
|76ers
|10-3
|4-1
|8-5
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|76ers
|111.2
|120.5
|20
|4
|3-5
|9-2
|4-4
|9-2
|111
|111.5
|11
|13
|5-4
|6-1
|7-2
|7-0
