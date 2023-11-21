The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on TNT and NBCS-PH.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Cleveland is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The 76ers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 19th.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Cleveland is 4-4.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Cavaliers are putting up fewer points at home (108.8 per game) than away (113.1). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.2) than on the road (112.6).

This season the Cavaliers are averaging fewer assists at home (24.2 per game) than away (24.3).

Cavaliers Injuries