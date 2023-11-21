How to Watch Marshall vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.
Marshall vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- UNC Wilmington vs Appalachian State (12:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Texas State vs McNeese (1:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Louisiana vs Buffalo (1:30 PM ET | November 21)
Marshall Stats Insights
- The Thundering Herd shot 46.5% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Golden Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
- In games Marshall shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
- The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.
- Last year, the Thundering Herd put up 81.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.3 the Golden Grizzlies gave up.
- Marshall had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Marshall posted 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did on the road (79.4).
- In home games, the Thundering Herd allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (69.4) than in road games (73.6).
- When playing at home, Marshall made 0.1 fewer threes per game (8.2) than in away games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to on the road (34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Radford
|L 66-62
|Colonial Hall
|11/19/2023
|Utah State
|L 83-60
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Florida International
|W 80-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Oakland
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
