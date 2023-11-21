The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • The Thundering Herd shot 46.5% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Golden Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
  • In games Marshall shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
  • The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.
  • Last year, the Thundering Herd put up 81.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.3 the Golden Grizzlies gave up.
  • Marshall had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Marshall posted 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did on the road (79.4).
  • In home games, the Thundering Herd allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (69.4) than in road games (73.6).
  • When playing at home, Marshall made 0.1 fewer threes per game (8.2) than in away games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to on the road (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Radford L 66-62 Colonial Hall
11/19/2023 Utah State L 83-60 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Florida International W 80-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Oakland - John Gray Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) - Cam Henderson Center

