The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd shot 46.5% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Golden Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

In games Marshall shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.

Last year, the Thundering Herd put up 81.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.3 the Golden Grizzlies gave up.

Marshall had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Marshall posted 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did on the road (79.4).

In home games, the Thundering Herd allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (69.4) than in road games (73.6).

When playing at home, Marshall made 0.1 fewer threes per game (8.2) than in away games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to on the road (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule