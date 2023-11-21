The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This matchup will begin at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Oakland Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Marshall Top Players (2022-23)

Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 13.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK

Kevon Voyles: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cam Crawford: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jacob Conner: 6.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Marshall vs. Oakland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 7th 81.8 Points Scored 73.3 136th 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd 26th 35.2 Rebounds 28.9 319th 28th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 4th 17.5 Assists 11.8 281st 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.1 25th

