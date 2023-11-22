Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Fantilli available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Adam Fantilli vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Fantilli has a goal in four games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Fantilli has a point in eight of 19 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of 19 games this year, Fantilli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Fantilli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

