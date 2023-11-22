The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, November 22, with the Blue Jackets having dropped nine straight, and the Blackhawks on a four-game losing streak.

You can see the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets rank 29th in goals against, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Blue Jackets rank 23rd in the league with 51 goals scored (2.7 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 19 1 11 12 14 3 - Zachary Werenski 17 1 10 11 3 6 - Boone Jenner 19 8 3 11 5 8 58.2% Kirill Marchenko 17 4 5 9 3 11 21.4% Adam Fantilli 19 4 5 9 6 9 40.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 56 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 17th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 40 goals this season (2.5 per game), 30th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players