How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, November 22, with the Blue Jackets having dropped nine straight, and the Blackhawks on a four-game losing streak.
You can see the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets rank 29th in goals against, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Blue Jackets rank 23rd in the league with 51 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|19
|1
|11
|12
|14
|3
|-
|Zachary Werenski
|17
|1
|10
|11
|3
|6
|-
|Boone Jenner
|19
|8
|3
|11
|5
|8
|58.2%
|Kirill Marchenko
|17
|4
|5
|9
|3
|11
|21.4%
|Adam Fantilli
|19
|4
|5
|9
|6
|9
|40.6%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 56 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 40 goals this season (2.5 per game), 30th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|16
|9
|6
|15
|8
|10
|38.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|10
|4
|6
|10
|1
|7
|55.6%
|Nick Foligno
|16
|2
|7
|9
|5
|18
|52.6%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Ryan Donato
|16
|3
|4
|7
|6
|15
|39.4%
