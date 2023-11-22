On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the New York Rangers. Is Evgeni Malkin going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Malkin stats and insights

  • Malkin has scored in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 20% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 39 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:25 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 17:07 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:19 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 21:21 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.