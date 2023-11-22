When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ivan Provorov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Provorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Provorov's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 24:52 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 22:04 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:38 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:46 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 27:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:05 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:10 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:23 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

