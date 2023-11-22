The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Jake Guentzel, take the ice Wednesday against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Guentzel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jake Guentzel vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel has averaged 19:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Guentzel has scored a goal in five of 17 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 17 games this year, Guentzel has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 17 games this year, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 37% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 39 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 4 21 Points 2 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

