On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the New York Rangers. Is Jeff Carter going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

Carter is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Carter has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:14 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:39 Home W 5-2 10/13/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:30 Away W 4-0

Penguins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

