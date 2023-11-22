Can we anticipate Justin Danforth lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

Danforth has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Danforth has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.8% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:38 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:07 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

