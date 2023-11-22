Should you wager on Kirill Marchenko to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.

Marchenko's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:52 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:26 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:13 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

