The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Kris Letang, are in action Wednesday versus the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Letang intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kris Letang vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Letang has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 24:27 on the ice per game.

Letang has scored a goal in one of 17 games this year.

In nine of 17 games this year, Letang has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Letang has an assist in eight of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 39 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 4 10 Points 1 1 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

