Will Noel Acciari Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 22?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noel Acciari find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Acciari stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Acciari scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- Acciari has zero points on the power play.
- Acciari's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Acciari recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:56
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 5-2
Penguins vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
