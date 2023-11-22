The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noel Acciari find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Acciari scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
  • Acciari has zero points on the power play.
  • Acciari's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:12 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:37 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:21 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:04 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

