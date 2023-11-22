Entering a matchup with the New York Rangers (12-3-1), the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Penguins vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins rank 13th in the league with 58 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (+12) makes them seventh-best in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

With 54 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

New York has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 39 total goals (only 2.4 per game), second in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.

Penguins vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-110) Rangers (-110) 6

