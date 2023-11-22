Penguins vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - November 22
Entering a matchup with the New York Rangers (12-3-1), the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at PPG Paints Arena.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Penguins vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins rank 13th in the league with 58 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Their goal differential (+12) makes them seventh-best in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- With 54 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
- New York has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 39 total goals (only 2.4 per game), second in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.
Penguins vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-110)
|Rangers (-110)
|6
