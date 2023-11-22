Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the New York Rangers (who lost their previous game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT to see the Penguins meet the Rangers.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Rangers Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 46 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 17 12 10 22 14 13 60.2% Jake Guentzel 17 6 15 21 8 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 17 9 9 18 17 17 52.5% Erik Karlsson 17 5 12 17 12 9 - Bryan Rust 17 9 7 16 8 9 100%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 39 total goals (just 2.4 per game), second in the league.

The Rangers have 54 goals this season (3.4 per game), 18th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players