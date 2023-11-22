You should watch Sidney Crosby and Artemi Panarin in particular on Wednesday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Rangers Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors with 22 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Jake Guentzel has chipped in with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

Evgeni Malkin has 18 points for Pittsburgh, via nine goals and nine assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 2-1-0. He has given up six goals (2 goals against average) and recorded 101 saves.

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin is among the top options on offense for New York, with 26 points this season, as he has recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 16 games.

Vincent Trocheck is a key contributor for New York, with 15 total points this season. In 16 games, he has scored five goals and provided 10 assists.

This season, Chris Kreider has 10 goals and five assists, for a season point total of 15.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a 4-0-1 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 6 games, he has 142 saves, and has given up 11 goals (2.0 goals against average).

Penguins vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 12th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.38 13th 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.44 3rd 3rd 34 Shots 29.1 26th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 28.3 7th 25th 15.22% Power Play % 32.69% 2nd 9th 84.91% Penalty Kill % 83.67% 12th

