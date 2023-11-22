Penguins vs. Rangers November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
You should watch Sidney Crosby and Artemi Panarin in particular on Wednesday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Rangers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG,SportsNet PT
Penguins Players to Watch
- Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors with 22 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 10 assists this season.
- Jake Guentzel has chipped in with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
- Evgeni Malkin has 18 points for Pittsburgh, via nine goals and nine assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 2-1-0. He has given up six goals (2 goals against average) and recorded 101 saves.
Rangers Players to Watch
- Panarin is among the top options on offense for New York, with 26 points this season, as he has recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 16 games.
- Vincent Trocheck is a key contributor for New York, with 15 total points this season. In 16 games, he has scored five goals and provided 10 assists.
- This season, Chris Kreider has 10 goals and five assists, for a season point total of 15.
- In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a 4-0-1 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 6 games, he has 142 saves, and has given up 11 goals (2.0 goals against average).
Penguins vs. Rangers Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|12th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|13th
|7th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|2.44
|3rd
|3rd
|34
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|28.3
|7th
|25th
|15.22%
|Power Play %
|32.69%
|2nd
|9th
|84.91%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.67%
|12th
