The New York Rangers (12-3-1) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Rangers lost to the Dallas Stars 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Penguins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-115) Penguins (-105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won four of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-2 when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh has played 11 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Penguins vs Rangers Additional Info

Penguins vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 54 (18th) Goals 58 (13th) 39 (2nd) Goals Allowed 46 (5th) 17 (5th) Power Play Goals 7 (26th) 8 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (6th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh owns a 6-4-0 record against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 contests.

Pittsburgh has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.

The Penguins total over the last 10 games is 0.7 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Penguins' games average 10.0 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Penguins have scored 58 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 13th in the league.

The Penguins' 46 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +12.

