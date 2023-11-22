The Pittsburgh Penguins, Reilly Smith included, will face the New York Rangers on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Smith in the Penguins-Rangers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In four of 17 games this year Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Smith has a point in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Smith has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Smith has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 39 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.