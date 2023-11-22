Wednesday's contest features the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) clashing at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 22) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-58 victory for Virginia.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.6)

Virginia (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 125.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia Performance Insights

Offensively, West Virginia was the 74th-ranked team in college basketball (76 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 204th (70.9 points allowed per game).

The Mountaineers collected 31.4 rebounds per game and conceded 29 boards last year, ranking 201st and 53rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season West Virginia was ranked 179th in college basketball in assists with 13 per game.

At 7.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35% from beyond the arc last year, the Mountaineers were 192nd and 132nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, West Virginia was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.5 last season. It was 199th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34%.

The Mountaineers took 36.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of the Mountaineers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.9% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.